Tanzschule Willy Elmayer-Vestenbrugg Gesellschaft m.b.H.
13 Bräunerstraße
| +43 1 5127197
Sun - Sat 3pm - 8pm
Learn to Waltz at Vienna’s Best AddressThe whole city of Vienna moves in three-four time it seems. If you want to learn how to get into step and waltz along, you should consider a lesson at Austria’s most reputable dancing school. Elmayer dance school was established in Austria’s imperial days and has since made it its mission to preserve some of the era’s etiquette and style. A class here will thus not only show you how to elegantly swoop across the dance floor, but also how to be that graceful in day-to-day life. This really is the best way to get a feeling for Viennese culture and society, as most locals complete a ballroom class at 16, preparing them for the many glamorous balls of the capital.
over 6 years ago
Learn to Waltz at Vienna's Best Address
What the Tango is to Argentina, the Viennese Waltz is to Austria. In fact, Austrian’s so love the waltz that they start every New Year dancing to the Blue Danube Waltz broadcast by public radio. While in Vienna get some waltz lessons at the most legendary institution for ballroom lessons: the Dance School of Elmayer, or, simply “Elmayer”. Give it a try you will like it.
almost 7 years ago
Elmayer Dancing School, Vienna Austria
You can't go to an Imperial Ball in Vienna and not know the proper steps! Spend a fun morning at Elmayer Dancing School, Vienna's oldest, for dance ( and etiquette) lessons.
This is experiential travel at it's best.
