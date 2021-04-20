Tanzschule Willy Elmayer-Vestenbrugg Gesellschaft m.b.H. 13 Bräunerstraße

More info Sun - Sat 3pm - 8pm

Learn to Waltz at Vienna’s Best Address The whole city of Vienna moves in three-four time it seems. If you want to learn how to get into step and waltz along, you should consider a lesson at Austria’s most reputable dancing school. Elmayer dance school was established in Austria’s imperial days and has since made it its mission to preserve some of the era’s etiquette and style. A class here will thus not only show you how to elegantly swoop across the dance floor, but also how to be that graceful in day-to-day life. This really is the best way to get a feeling for Viennese culture and society, as most locals complete a ballroom class at 16, preparing them for the many glamorous balls of the capital.