Tantalus Vineyards
1670 DeHart Rd, Kelowna, BC V1W 4N6, Canada
| +1 250-764-0078
More info
Wed - Sun 11am - 4pm
Okanagan Honey & Wine: Hangover PreventionAfter returning from the Wine Bloggers' Conference in Penticton just a short 45 minute drive from my home of Kelowna the first thing I wanted to write about didn't have anything to do with wine at all but honey.
During the pre-conference excursion exploring my hometown of Kelowna we visited Tantalus Vineyards for breakfast not knowing that us 20+ bloggers would be getting a lesson in beekeeping along with our wine tastings that morning. Arlo's Honey Farm not only has a farm just a short drive away from Tantalus Vineyards but they also have bee hives kept on the winery property to help pollenate the vines.
Helen, of Arlo's Honey Farm (also located in Kelowna) a self-taught beekeeper and vivacious woman with a lot of passion for the sweet stuff, did a demonstration where she removed the honeycomb from the hive equipped with her cedar smoke to calm the bees. She laid the honeycomb upon the table with silver spoons telling us to dig in.
The honey, as explained by Helen, helps detoxify the liver and therefore is a great pairing with wine helping to prevent any nasty red wine hangovers. So be sure to serve your next cheese place with a healthy serving of locally made honey upon your blue cheese and walnut dressed crackers.
Visit Arlo's Honey Farm for tours, skin care, candles and honey.
Arlo’s Honey Farm
4329 Bedford Lane
Kelowna, BC, Canada
T: 1-250-764-2883
E-mail: info@arloshoneyfarm.com
Website: www.ArlosHoneyFarm.com