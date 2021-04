Secret Sushi

I wrestled with even posting this highlight, since this is hands down the best sushi joint in Chicago . It's up north, it's BYOB, it plays only music from the 80's, you can get reservations at the drop of a hat, the sushi chefs are personable, they drink beer that you bring them, and every single thing on the menu can be customized to your exact desire. In short, it's absolutely perfect.