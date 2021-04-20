Where are you going?
Tannin Wine Bar & Kitchen

1526 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
Website
| +1 816-842-2660
Kansas City's Wine and Cheese Experts Kansas City Missouri United States

More info

Sun 4pm - 12am
Mon - Fri 11am - 1:30am
Sat 4pm - 1:30am

A large space amongst a neighborhood of lofts between the Power and Light District and the Crossroads, Tannin has the largest wine menu in the city. The tables and booths are designed for groups, making Tannin the best meet-up spot after the show. Or, the setting is more intimate for couples in the back room, past the bar near the wine club members’ lockers. Tannin offers a rotating list of two-ounce tasting pours to help you find a bottle to share with the table, and the wait staff will talk you through the selections without snobbishness. The beer wall features Boulevard favorites and other craft brews, and the bartenders mix a good cocktail. Inevitably, if I’m with a group that’s seen a show downtown, we end up at Tannin—especially from ten to midnight when starters are half off, including the cheese plates to pair with your wine.

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

