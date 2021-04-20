Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tannenbaum Shoppe

735 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
Website
| +1 509-548-7014
The Nutcracker Museum, Again Leavenworth Washington United States

The Nutcracker Museum, Again

After you’ve visited the Nutcracker Museum (or if you don’t feel like paying the admission fee), stop by the Tannenbaum Shoppe to get another dose of nutcracker claustrophobia. The walls are packed floor to ceiling with every kind of intricately made, expensively costumed, specially themed nutcracker you could imagine… and then some. These nutcrackers can cost hundreds of dollars, though, so look with your eyes and not with your hands. More affordable are the ceramic figurines, knick-knacks, and holiday ornaments in the rest of the store — Leavenworth is big on Christmas. This is a good place to buy postcards of the Nutcracker Museum and Leavenworth, too.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points