Tannenbaum Shoppe 735 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA

The Nutcracker Museum, Again After you’ve visited the Nutcracker Museum (or if you don’t feel like paying the admission fee), stop by the Tannenbaum Shoppe to get another dose of nutcracker claustrophobia. The walls are packed floor to ceiling with every kind of intricately made, expensively costumed, specially themed nutcracker you could imagine… and then some. These nutcrackers can cost hundreds of dollars, though, so look with your eyes and not with your hands. More affordable are the ceramic figurines, knick-knacks, and holiday ornaments in the rest of the store — Leavenworth is big on Christmas. This is a good place to buy postcards of the Nutcracker Museum and Leavenworth, too.