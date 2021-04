Tanishq Showroom F-24, Unit G-2, Oberoi Mall Pvt Ltd, Oberoi, Off, Western Express Hwy, Yashodham, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India

Find some Bling at Tanishq Jewelry is a very important aspect of Indian life. Many Indians have family jewelers who design traditional patterns most commonly used during the festive and wedding seasons. However, if you’re looking for more contemporary styles, try a modern jewelry boutique like Tanishq. They have a range of dainty diamond jewelry, as well as other precious stones.