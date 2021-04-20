Tango Argentinian Steakhouse
1/F, Carfield Commercial Building, 75-77 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong
| +852 2525 5808
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm
Scrumptious Steak in Central Hong KongFinding a decent steak in Hong Kong is a difficult and pricey affair. However, after weeks of living on local flavours, we were craving a juicy cut of beef.
The reviews we read on-line lead us to Tango Argentinian Steakhouse, in the Mid-Levels area. When we approached the building, we were a bit confused to find ourselves facing an elevator in a commercial building. Luckily, Tango was listed on the menu, so up we rode.
We emerged in the middle of a spacious restaurant, which easily could have been at home in Western Europe.
We opted for the Guacho Platter for two, which includes juicy portions of rump steak, sirloin and fillet. We paired it with Rustic Potato and Spring Onion Mash and a salad of Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese and Walnuts. Heaven!
