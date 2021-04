Tang Paradise 99号‎ Furong South Rd

Travel Back to the Tang Dynasty Tang Paradise is a modern reconstruction of various ancient sites in Shaanxi province. There are a lot of beautiful buildings constructed in the style used during the Tang Dynasty. The park itself is 165 acres, with a lake in the center surrounded by willow trees. People say that walking around the lake is supposed to capture the feeling of a classical Chinese landscape painting. At night, visitors can see the amazing Lake Show, with laser, light, and water shows.