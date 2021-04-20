Tampak Siring
+62 361 761983
Local boys at templea place to wash your soul
a place to heal your mind
a place to recharge your body
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Tampak siring sacred pools
a place to wash your soul also believed to have healing powers, locals come here to bathe and also take home water from these pools...for blessings etc...
almost 7 years ago
Women of Bali
We visited a local village temple where the women of the town were in the process of making their daily offerings
almost 7 years ago
spices and herbs
along side the woman making the daily offerings there was also a section where these women were making different balinese spice dishes... used as a garnish for everything and anything.... be warned... it's VERY spicy!!!!!!!