Tampak Siring

+62 361 761983
Local boys at temple

a place to wash your soul
a place to heal your mind
a place to recharge your body
By Diane George

Diane George
almost 7 years ago

Tampak siring sacred pools

a place to wash your soul also believed to have healing powers, locals come here to bathe and also take home water from these pools...for blessings etc...
Diane George
almost 7 years ago

Women of Bali

We visited a local village temple where the women of the town were in the process of making their daily offerings
Diane George
almost 7 years ago

spices and herbs

along side the woman making the daily offerings there was also a section where these women were making different balinese spice dishes... used as a garnish for everything and anything.... be warned... it's VERY spicy!!!!!!!

