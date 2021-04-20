Tampa Theatre
711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
| +1 813-274-8981
More info
Sun 2:30pm - 6:30pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 2pm - 8pm
Tampa Theatre: Recapturing the Magic of a Genuine Movie PalaceBeloved. Magical. Lush. Romantic. Historic. Cinematic. All these words and more have been used to describe the glorious and much loved Tampa Theatre in downtown Tampa. Built in 1926 as a much anticipated movie palace, the Theatre was restored and reenergized in the 1970s. It hosts over 600 events a year including first-run movies, classic movie series, and special events.
Not long ago, we attended a "Sing A Long: Wizard of Oz." We sat surrounded by costumed Dorothys, Totos, and Wicked Witches. We sang, we cheered, and we booed. We celebrated the magic of the cinema all while sitting in a theater made to look like an ancient Mediterranean courtyard under a starlit sky.
Located three blocks from the Whiting Station (Station 11) of the Teco Line Streetcar, the Theatre is a nice walk from downtown hotels.