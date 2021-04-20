Tampa Bay Times Forum 401 Channelside Drive

Sports, Music, and Spectacle at the Sparkling Tampa Bay Times Forum The Tampa Bay Times Forum is a premier venue for lovers of sports, music, and spectacle. The newly renovated TBT Forum has 20,500 comfortable seats, dining and drinking opportunities, great acoustics, and helpful staff.



Home to the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning and the Arena Football League’s Tampa Bay Storm, the Forum also hosts collegiate playoffs and the occasional WWE bout.



But the Forum isn’t all about sports. There is music, and lots of it, with performing artists such as Bruno Mars, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Buble, Justin Bieber, Aerosmith, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift making recent appearances. There is also family fun and spectacle with shows such as Disney on Ice, and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus making annual visits.



Located in downtown Tampa on the banks of the Garrison Channel, the Forum is convenient to the Riverwalk, Teco Streetcar Line, and downtown hotels. Ample parking is available adjacent to and within several blocks of the Forum. For visitors staying in nearby hotels, walking is a good option.