Tampa Bay Brewing Company
1600 E 8th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
| +1 813-247-1422
Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am
Handcrafted BrewsFounded in 1995 by a family on a mission to bring better beer to Tampa, Tampa Bay Brewing Company is still going strong and set to expand to a second location. Here, along with a wide selection of beers handcrafted on-site by the brewpub's own brewmaster, guests can enjoy ale-influenced bites, such as brew house pretzels and cider wings, both made with Red Eye Ale.
Wood/Flickr.