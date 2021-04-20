Tamborine Rainforest Skywalk
333 Geissmann Dr, Mt Tamborine QLD 4272, Australia
| +61 7 5545 2222
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 4pm
Up with the birds on the Mt Tamborine Rainforest SkywalkWalk through rainforest canopy with the Rainforest Skywalk, a 300 metre bridge suspended ten stories high that weaves its way through the ancient rainforest on Mt Tamborine. I'm scared of heights, but it's not scary at all, and I felt really safe the whole time - besides I was too busy taking in the view!
You can do the walk at your own pace, it takes about an hour all up.
The skywalk makes the beautiful rainforest accessible to all fitness levels, and the trail can be broken down into shorter journeys suitable for the elderly who wouldn't feel comfortable attempting a longer hike. The first 300 metres along the walkway are wheelchair accessible.