Tamarind Village 50/1 Rachadamnoen Rd, ตำบล ศรีภูมิ อำเภอ เมืองเชียงใหม่ Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

Photo courtesy of Tamarind Village

Tamarind Village Though Tamarind Village is located on one of Chiang Mai’s most touristy thoroughfares, you’d hardly guess it on arrival. A tranquil allée of arched bamboo meanders toward the romantic hotel, which sits beneath the 200-year-old tamarind tree for which it’s named. Covered walkways arranged around a network of leafy courtyards lead to 46 guest rooms, each individually decorated with locally woven textiles and bespoke furnishings. In addition to visiting the on-site spa, guests can learn how to make flower garlands, whip up Thai specialties during cooking classes, or embark on a complimentary walking tour to give alms to Buddhist monks.