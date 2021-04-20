Tamarind Village
50/1 Rachadamnoen Rd, ตำบล ศรีภูมิ อำเภอ เมืองเชียงใหม่ Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand
| +66 53 418 896
Photo courtesy of Tamarind Village
Tamarind VillageThough Tamarind Village is located on one of Chiang Mai’s most touristy thoroughfares, you’d hardly guess it on arrival. A tranquil allée of arched bamboo meanders toward the romantic hotel, which sits beneath the 200-year-old tamarind tree for which it’s named. Covered walkways arranged around a network of leafy courtyards lead to 46 guest rooms, each individually decorated with locally woven textiles and bespoke furnishings. In addition to visiting the on-site spa, guests can learn how to make flower garlands, whip up Thai specialties during cooking classes, or embark on a complimentary walking tour to give alms to Buddhist monks.
almost 7 years ago
Tamarind Village Hotel Chiang Mai
Even though it’s located in the center of town, Tamarind Village is still quiet, has excellent service, and is reasonably priced. The property has 42 rooms and three suites, as well as a very nice spa. The staff are happy to arrange excursions to nearby national parks, temples, or villages. Try eating the exemplary phat si ew noodles at Yok Far Pochana, which is right near the hotel’s entrance on Ratchapakinai Road.