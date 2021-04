Tamarind Cooking School

The Perfect Drink

A Watermelon and Chili Pepper Slushee?! Genius. After a long morning exploring the quaint alleyways and monasteries of Luang Prabang , the perfect lunch spot is the Tamarind Café. Located on a quiet street along the Mekong, it’s the ideal place to sample traditional Laotian food while watching monks stroll along the tree-lined riverside. Our table ordered a sampling platter offering a range of tastes on one plate; our waiter must have known we were Laotian food novices and explained everything on the platter and the proper method for eating everything. The highlight of our Tamarind experience was exploring their innovative drink menu—I highly recommend the Watermelon and Chili Pepper Slushee!