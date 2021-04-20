Tamarind Cooking School
Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
+856 71 213 128
Mon - Sat 11am - 4:15pm, 5:30pm - 9:30pm
The Perfect DrinkA Watermelon and Chili Pepper Slushee?! Genius. After a long morning exploring the quaint alleyways and monasteries of Luang Prabang, the perfect lunch spot is the Tamarind Café. Located on a quiet street along the Mekong, it’s the ideal place to sample traditional Laotian food while watching monks stroll along the tree-lined riverside. Our table ordered a sampling platter offering a range of tastes on one plate; our waiter must have known we were Laotian food novices and explained everything on the platter and the proper method for eating everything. The highlight of our Tamarind experience was exploring their innovative drink menu—I highly recommend the Watermelon and Chili Pepper Slushee!
almost 7 years ago
Well used woks at the Tamarind cooking school.
The restaurant is good, but the cooking school is wonderful. Located just outside of Luang Prabang on the shores of the Mekong, it's an all day affair with an excellent teacher. Call the restaurant to reserve a place.
almost 7 years ago
All you need for Asian curry.
Cooking school at Tamarind begins with a trip to the market, then to the shores of the Mekong to cook for the day. Excellent. Reserve your spot by calling the restaurant.