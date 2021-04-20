Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tamarind Beach Hotel & Yacht Club

Grand Bay 1, Canouan Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Website
| +1 784-458-8044
Tamarind Beach Hotel & Yacht Club Canouan Island Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Tamarind Beach Hotel & Yacht Club Canouan Island Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Tamarind Beach Hotel & Yacht Club Canouan Island Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Tamarind Beach Hotel & Yacht Club Canouan Island Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Tamarind Beach Hotel & Yacht Club Canouan Island Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Tamarind Beach Hotel & Yacht Club Canouan Island Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Tamarind Beach Hotel & Yacht Club

At Tamarind Beach Hotel, the 31 beachfront rooms feature castaway-chic furnishings, a sea-inspired palette, and island-appropriate décor, while the eight ocean-adjacent suites take their cues from Canouan’s colonial past. Once settled in, spend your days golfing on the Jim Fazio–designed championship golf course, hiking to the top of Mount Royal (the island’s highest point), plying the turquoise waters via catamaran or sailboat, or indulging in a coconut-and-brown-sugar scrub at the spa. Whichever you choose, kick off the evening with a rum sundowner served under a palapa at the Beach Bar.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points