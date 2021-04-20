Tamarind Beach Hotel & Yacht Club
At Tamarind Beach Hotel, the 31 beachfront rooms feature castaway-chic furnishings, a sea-inspired palette, and island-appropriate décor, while the eight ocean-adjacent suites take their cues from Canouan’s colonial past. Once settled in, spend your days golfing on the Jim Fazio–designed championship golf course, hiking to the top of Mount Royal (the island’s highest point), plying the turquoise waters via catamaran or sailboat, or indulging in a coconut-and-brown-sugar scrub at the spa. Whichever you choose, kick off the evening with a rum sundowner served under a palapa at the Beach Bar.