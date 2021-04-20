Tamari
701 Warrendale Village Dr, Warrendale, PA 15086, USA
| +1 724-933-3155
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm
I Almost Decided To Marry TamariMy boyfriend's greatest frustration with me is that I cannot make decisions. This happens most in two scenarios: when the decision will affect someone else and when it involves food.
But never have I had such a difficult time deciding on what to eat as when I went to Tamari.
And when we finally got our dishes, I had a difficult time deciding not to have seconds and thirds. And to this point, I haven't decided on a favorite.
First, I delighted in tasting bacon and quail eggs with ponzu butter. This was followed by an albacore, salmon, yellowtail, masago, and avocado sushi. I then enjoyed shoulder tenderloin with a green curry frisée, sambal vinaigrette, and black bean egg rolls. My dessert consisted of churros, a peanut butter mousse and blueberry compote.
I did manage to decide two things, though. One, I'm coming back as soon as possible to sample more dishes. Two, I'm sitting at the sushi bar again so I can hear more of the chefs' stories and see photos of sushi wedding cakes.