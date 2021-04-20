Taman Nusa
Jl. Taman Bali – Banjarangkan Banjar Blahpane Kelod, Sidan, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80582, Indonesia
+62 361 952952
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Multicultural IndonesiaIndonesia is made up of over 17,000 islands and so many different cultural identities, languages, traditions, and religions that it's impossible to count them all. Taman Nusa is a cultural park that showcases some of these amazing differences that make the archipelago so special. Some of the buildings are full size and some, like the temple complex of Borobudur, is a mini version.
It might sound a bit cheesy, but it really is quite a beautiful park and a fun half day trip. Obviously the dances and other performances would be better in their native setting, but if you can't make it to all the other thousands of islands you can at least learn a little about the country outside Bali.
They also have a restaurant that serves an extensive range of dishes from all over Indonesia.
www.taman-nusa.com