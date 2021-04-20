Tamales Emporio S.A. De C.V.
Manuel María Contreras 18-A, San Rafael, 06470 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5546 2134
"Ricos Tamales Oaxaqueños"People from all over the country come to live in the capital, and they bring their culinary traditions with them. One of those traditions is the tamale from Oaxaca, and on any given night in the city, you'll hear vendors on bicycles play the droning soundtrack: "Ricos tamales oaxaqueños" ("Delicious Oaxacan tamales").
If you don't want to wait for the neighborhood tamale vendor to peddle by your hotel, your best bet for finding tamales oaxaqueños—and tamales from other parts of the country, too—is at Tamales Emporio. The appropriately named tamal emporium has been selling the ultimate Mexican comfort food since 1960. You can choose from among nearly 30 varieties.