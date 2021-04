Run Tamaki Drive

Our favourite running route is the one that takes our mind off running - the scenic Tamaki Drive. Every year thousands of Aucklanders race the 10k route from the CBD to the city's bays in an annual fun run, but you don't have to wait til then. Whether you run, walk or even bike it for that matter, a jaunt around Tamaki Drive lets you see more of Auckland 's eastern suburbs, open views out to Rangitoto, and if you time it right, the fountain at Mission Bay.