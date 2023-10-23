A 150-acre lakefront property, the Tallac Historic Site showcases Tahoe’s long-ago “Era of Opulence.” In the late 1800s and early 1900s, several prominent San Francisco families built their summer homes here, constructing more than 20 lodge-style mansions in the woods and along the beaches.

Now owned and managed by the U.S. Forest Service, the area is also home to the 200-seat Valhalla Boathouse Theatre, which hosts excellent concerts all summer long, and the Valhalla Grand Hall, which accommodates larger shows and events.

Time your visit to the Valhalla Art, Music, and Theatre Festival in mid-June through August, or just stop by and stroll the grounds after a day of hiking, swimming, or hanging out on the lake.