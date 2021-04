Talisker on Main [CLOSED] 515 Main Street

Fantastic Food in a Historic Building The beautifully refurbished building on Main Street (check out the original tin ceiling) that once hosted the town butcher shop in the mining days is now home to one of the town's most gourmet restaurants. The menu changes daily, but the short-rib shepherd's pie and the lobster hush puppies are to die for, if available. When you have a big party, get the table near the fire in the wine room.