Talin Chan Floating Market
ตลาดน้ำ Chim Phli 1, Khwaeng Khlong Chak Phra, Khet Taling Chan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10170, Thailand
Floating marketIts an unique shopping experience that you can find in Bangkok city. You can find almost anything in this floating market, from daily food to bizarre food like crocodile meat!
almost 7 years ago
Market on the Water
Bangkok is a huge city, full of all the hustle and bustle you’d find in any metropolitan city its size. For all intents and purposes, it is as modern as they come, but there is one thing that makes it incredibly unique: it’s floating market.
Bangkok is surrounded by water and for centuries goods were traded and sold via the river. Villagers could easily paddle into the city and sell their farmed foods. Sadly it is no longer a way of life for most of the native people; however the tourist demand keeps the tradition alive. A dock full of plastic tables and chairs have been created to allow the small wooden boats to pull up and cook their fresh catch.
EVERY single dish is made within the confines of their tiny boat. It is incredible to watch them grill, steam, chop and mix the ingredients for your meal. My husband and I had lunch here and for about $6 US, stuffed ourselves with fresh fish, vegetables, rice and cold drinks. It was absolutely delicious!
You can see the Taling Chan Floating Market on the sight-seeing boat tours, but not being able to stop and eat lunch here is something you’d regret. I definitely recommend getting there via car or taxi. It is quite far from the city (my husband and I tried to walk, but gave up after 1.5 hours in the heat), so a taxi is probably the best way. You can also get there via bus…if you can figure out the bus system. :)
