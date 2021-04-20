Where are you going?
Takarazuka Grand Theatre

Japan, 〒665-8558 Hyōgo Prefecture, 宝塚市栄町１丁目１−５７
Website
| +81 570-005-100
Fit for a Drag King

I came to search for my father's birthplace. Instead I found drag kings.

The bucolic town of Takarazuka, it turned out, was famous throughout Japan for its Revue, a wildly popular all-female theater troupe.

So I bought a ticket and saw an unabashed kitsch fest, with thousands of light bulbs illuminating the actresses playing male and female parts. The story was a generic love story of sorts, with catchy tunes and lots of synchronized dancing. It certainly wasn't what I came to Takarazuka for, but I was happy nonetheless.
By Chaney Kwak , AFAR Contributor

