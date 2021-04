North Shore Shopping Market-Style

The biggest market on Auckland 's North Shore is the Takapuna Markets, best known for its range of fresh flowers, artisan produce, handicrafts and antiques. Less than a five minute walk from Takapuna's famous beach, the markets take over the whole of the Anzac St carpark every Sunday morning and it doesn't take long for everyone to arrive. Local tip: get there early and you'll find it easier to snap up bargains.