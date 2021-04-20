Takamatsu
5532 East Speedway Boulevard
| +1 520-512-0800
Sun - Thur 11am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
Try "Birria Coreana" at Takamatsu in TucsonIf you've been to Jalisco in central Mexico, you've probably heard of "birria," the spicy stew made with roasted peppers and goat. Well, this is Arizona, and Takamatsu is a Japanese/Korean restaurant...so what's "birria coreana?"
Its real name is "yeom-soh-tahng." It's intensely red and flavored with lots of fragrant wild sesame leaves and seeds...and goat. My mother is Korean, but growing up, I never had this dish. Finally, one night, I decided to order it, and our waiter--who was Mexican--asked me, in Spanish, if I'd ever had "birria de chivo," the Mexican goat stew. "Sí, en Guadalajara!" He replied: "Well, then, you'll like this!" It's my new favorite dish there--be careful, though, when it's served to you--it arrives, bubbling, in a stone bowl that's been pre-heated in the oven...
Many come for California Rolls and sake bombs...but if you're brave enough to try a 'bowl of the red,' it's an unforgettable taste!
There are plenty of Korean-barbecue tables if you want to grill your own beef short ribs and pork belly, and the sushi-bar is extensive.
The ball-game will probably be on one of the large-screen TVs and you'll be hearing as much Spanish and Korean as you will English. And there's never enough room on the table for all of the 'banchan' side dishes that come with your meal...
The tacos and chimichangas in Tucson are plentiful and good, but if you're wanting to branch out, southern Arizona has more tastes than you might think!