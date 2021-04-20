Taikang Lu

Durianything

Tucked out of the way is the tiny little storefront of Durianything. And yes, as the name implies, they specialize in durian. If you're unfamiliar with this infamous Asian fruit, it's likely that you've at least smelled it in the past. Notable for its, um, pungent aroma, Durian is usually either loved or loathed. But whether you're interested in trying it for the first time or you're a diehard durian fan, this is a great place to drop in. They offer a selection of durian-based products that makes trying this provocative fruit less intimidating that sinking your teeth into the real deal. And hey, you might just get hooked!



Located at #35, Lane 155 in Tianzifang