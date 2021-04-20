Tahquitz Falls Tahquitz Falls, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA

A Head-Clearing Canyon Hike in Palm Springs Tahquitz Canyon loop is a short but spiritual two-mile loop along the peaceful Tahquitz River to the 60-foot Tahquitz Falls. Whether it’s rushing in spring or trickling in fall, the setting is stunning with sheer white cliffs contrasting with the blue sky. Join a guided tour from a tribal ranger to pick up on the details along the trail like wildflower species, ancient rock art and bedrock mortar. The entrance fee is an unexpected $12.50 but it keeps the park preserved to more purely honor the Agua Caliente Cahuilla Indian ancestors that once called the canyon home.