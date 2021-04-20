Where are you going?
Tahquitz Falls

Tahquitz Falls, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
Website
A Head-Clearing Canyon Hike in Palm Springs

Tahquitz Canyon loop is a short but spiritual two-mile loop along the peaceful Tahquitz River to the 60-foot Tahquitz Falls. Whether it’s rushing in spring or trickling in fall, the setting is stunning with sheer white cliffs contrasting with the blue sky. Join a guided tour from a tribal ranger to pick up on the details along the trail like wildflower species, ancient rock art and bedrock mortar. The entrance fee is an unexpected $12.50 but it keeps the park preserved to more purely honor the Agua Caliente Cahuilla Indian ancestors that once called the canyon home.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

Brianna
almost 7 years ago

Tahquitz Canyon

If you're in the Palm Springs area, I highly recommend checking out Tahquitz Canyon! It's a beautiful, moderate hike through the canyon and you have the chance to see wildlife, plants and Native American artifacts. However, the highlight of this hike is definitely the huge waterfall that you are welcome to swim under. I can't wait to come back to Tahquitz Canyon with a swimsuit!
Derek Butcher
AFAR Contributor
almost 3 years ago

Desert Mountain Hike to Waterfall

This hike is only a short distance from downtown Palm Springs, but within minutes of starting, you feel as if you are very far from civilization. The hike winds over the desert rocks, through occasional patches of greenery (including a "tunnel" of tall bush), finally ending at a 30' waterfall. It can get very hot, and having at least one bottle of water is required by the rangers, who monitor the path entrance.

