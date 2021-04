Tahquitz Canyon Trail Palm Springs, CA, USA

Exploring Tahquitz Canyon Looking for a nice hike, maybe a waterfall, in Palm Springs? Check out the Tahquitz Canyon Trail! Although there is an admission fee, the trail is clean, well-maintained, and appropriate for most activity levels. The local legend, plants and wildlife, and waterfall make it a fun outing with kids, and the shade that comes when the sun sinks behind the mountain brings welcome shade for late-afternoon hikers!