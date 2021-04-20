Tahai Tahai, Hanga Roa, Isla de Pascua, Región de Valparaíso, Chile

Sunset with the Locals on Easter Island Everyone on Easter Island gathers at Tahai for sunset - locals, tourists, street dogs. It's a party hosted by seven moai right in the tiny town of Hanga Roa, along the South Pacific. A rolling green hill faces the moai below, looking back at you as if to say goodnight. Here you'll find the only moai with eyes, watching over you and protecting its guests. Bring a bottle of Chilean wine and a picnic. If you're lucky, a local Rapanui will play the guitar to enhance the already spectacular mood.