Perfect plate of salumi

When you have had your fill of fried anchovies and stewed octopus, drop by Taggiou for a perfect plate of 'salumi'. Genoa has never really been known for preserved meats, given her proximity to the sea and food-culture thus centered on seafood, but when the Genovese long for salty proscuitto or spicy ndjua from Calabria, they head for Taggiou. Pop in for a mixed-plate for lunch, enjoyed with one of the many wines they carry.