Taepo Fish Market Cheonghodaegyo-ro, Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Taepo Fish Market, Sokcho, Gangwon Province, South Korea. On the surface, Korean cuisine is roughly defined as the meeting of rice and kimchi, yet at its core the culinary tapestry of South Korea is interwoven with richness and vibrant delicacy. Locals and visitors alike are simply spoilt for choices when it comes to dining. Korea boasts what is perhaps the best hawker stall culture on earth, with entire city blocks lined with orange tarpaulin tents serving delectable – and frequently pungent - fare. Deep-fried sweet potatoes, fiery tteokbokki (rolled rice cakes in chili sauce), dried cuttlefish and delicious hangwa – traditional confectioneries - are but some of the treats offered up to salivating patrons 24-hours a day. Sokcho, a vibrant city on Korea's East Coast, is one of the best places in the country to sample all the spoils of the sea - including fresh flower crab, lobster, scallops, and anything else you can fish out of the ocean with a net.