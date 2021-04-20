Tacos Arandas
Av. 5 de Mayo 43, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Photo by Ruddy Harootian
Mexico citys street food dazzles!To say that the street food scene in Mexico City was the highlight of my trip would be an understatement. The entire time I was planning my vacation people kept warning me about the food. Montezuma’s revenge was sure to get me! What I found was that if you follow the locals lead and mix that with a bit of courage and common sense you will experience some of the best street food in the world. Period.
One of my favorite finds was Tacos Arandas near the Zocalo. It was one of the best tacos al pastor I had up until that point, but they also had other great things on the menu.
As long as you are adventurous the city will open up to you and offer it’s gifts.
I won’t name all the places I found because if I give you all the answers it wont be as fun. I don’t want to give anyone a “list”. I want you to enjoy Mexico City on your own terms. Find the things that appeal to you and experience them. All I know is that everything I’ve ever heard about that city was wrong and the only way to see it for real is by going there. It’s one of the biggest cities in the world, so there is definitely a lot to see. And a lot to eat!
