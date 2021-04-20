Where are you going?
Tacolicious

741 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-649-6077
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 12am

Head to Tacolicious in the Mission for Classy Tacos

A Mission favorite for its modern take on Mexican cuisine, Tacolicious began in 2009 as a humble stand at the Thursday Ferry Plaza Farmers Market in downtown San Francisco.

Today, Tacolicious has spread to three locations in the city and one in Palo Alto, and serves a taco-based menu inspired by the upscale street food of Mexico City—with a California twist. The ingredients are sustainable, local, fresh, and, of course, organic; both vegetarians and meat-eaters will find a delicious dish on the menu.

Be sure to check out the spirits list, too—there are more than 120 tequilas and a variety of mezcals. In the mood for a cocktail? Order the margarita picante for a classic drink with a touch of spice.

Tacolicious is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

