Tacolicious
741 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-649-6077
More info
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 12am
Head to Tacolicious in the Mission for Classy TacosA Mission favorite for its modern take on Mexican cuisine, Tacolicious began in 2009 as a humble stand at the Thursday Ferry Plaza Farmers Market in downtown San Francisco.
Today, Tacolicious has spread to three locations in the city and one in Palo Alto, and serves a taco-based menu inspired by the upscale street food of Mexico City—with a California twist. The ingredients are sustainable, local, fresh, and, of course, organic; both vegetarians and meat-eaters will find a delicious dish on the menu.
Be sure to check out the spirits list, too—there are more than 120 tequilas and a variety of mezcals. In the mood for a cocktail? Order the margarita picante for a classic drink with a touch of spice.
Tacolicious is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.