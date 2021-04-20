Where are you going?
Taco Xpress

2529 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
| +1 512-444-0261
Where to Eat Breakfast Tacos in Austin, Texas Austin Texas United States

Tue - Sun 8am - 3pm

Where to Eat Breakfast Tacos in Austin, Texas

Whether you roll out of bed at 6 a.m. or 2 p.m., start your day with Austin’s favorite Tex-Mex invention: the breakfast taco. A hometown institution, the Tamale House (5003 Airport Blvd.) serves eggs and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla. At Maria’s Taco Xpress (2529 S. Lamar Blvd., pictured), try the migas tacos, which include scrambled eggs and crushed tortilla chips. Or jump-start your taste buds with a jalapeño sausage taco at Torchy’s truck (1311 S. First St.).

This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.
By April Kilcrease , AFAR Contributor

