Taco Xpress
2529 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
| +1 512-444-0261
Photo by Ediblearia.com
Tue - Sun 8am - 3pm
Where to Eat Breakfast Tacos in Austin, TexasWhether you roll out of bed at 6 a.m. or 2 p.m., start your day with Austin’s favorite Tex-Mex invention: the breakfast taco. A hometown institution, the Tamale House (5003 Airport Blvd.) serves eggs and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla. At Maria’s Taco Xpress (2529 S. Lamar Blvd., pictured), try the migas tacos, which include scrambled eggs and crushed tortilla chips. Or jump-start your taste buds with a jalapeño sausage taco at Torchy’s truck (1311 S. First St.).
This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.