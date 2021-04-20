Where are you going?
Taboga Island

Taboga Island, Panama
Raspados, a Traditional Panamanian Shave Ice Taboga Panama

Raspados, a Traditional Panamanian Shave Ice

On hot afternoons, beat the heat with a tempting treat from a vendor with a cart and a big block of ice. Raspados is a snow cone made with finely shaved ice, doused with flavored syrup, such as grape, lemon or strawberry, and served in a paper cone. What's unique is the drizzle of sweet, condensed milk, and the sprinkle of powdered creamer on top. It's the best 75 cents you'll spend. On Taboga Island, this friendly vendor can be found on the sidewalks in the afternoon, just as children get out of school.
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

