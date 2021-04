Table No. 1 by Jason Atherton 1号 Maojiayuan Road

Table No. 1 Rustic and charming, Table No. 1 offers a divine selection of menu items, pulling flavors from around the world and serving them up in sharable-sized portions that are as sophisticated as they are delicious. A former protege of Gordon Ramsay's, Executive Chef Jason Atherton has created an upscale dining experience that is casual, chic and definitely worth a visit.