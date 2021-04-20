Where are you going?
Taberna Lusitana

R. França Júnior 43, 4450-718 Matosinhos, Portugal
Website
| +351 22 938 7412
Tue - Thur 10am - 2am
Fri, Sat 10am - 3am

Prepare your Senses...Enjoy this moment

Portuguese love to eat, and the truth is our food is delicious.

Imagine a traditional local fish market, in a city full of history, traditions, culture, Pritzker's architects, innovative Design ideas and the freshest fish. Think about the colours, the taste and, above all, the experience. Taberna Lusitana is my favourite spot in Matosinhos.
Go there to lunch, meet the local fish sellers at the market, pick your fish and go back to your table, while you enjoy a cold glass of portuguese wine.

Be thankful for the simple things in life.
By Joana Valle Pereira

José Nuno Araújo
over 3 years ago

Comida de excelência!

Excelente espaço para provar uns bons petiscos e beber um copo de vinho. Carne excelente, sempre no ponto! Simpatia de todos no atendimento. Ao almoço, peixinho do mercado ao melhor preço! Revitalização das conservas portuguesas, com grande variedade e qualidade! Recomenda-se a reserva por telefone.

