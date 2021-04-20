Get Dirty and Enjoy Gozitan Wines
Ta Mena estate is back to its roots: wine and olives. They still produce other jams and spreads in small quantities, but their main mission today is to let the world know how great Gozitan wines are. And based on my taste test, they can rival any Italian wine. They not only produce classic wines that pair beautifully with a the rich seafood diet of the islands, but they also have turned the estate into a complete experience for those who want to be more involved and learn about harvesting the crops. The grape harvest occurs from mid-August to September and the olive harvest takes place in October. Visitors can participate in the harvest experience. Even if you don't want to work, come to enjoy the cool breeze and the view of the surrounding landscape and the terraced wine fields. The estate produces specific wines for each microclimate within their property, the little terraced areas where specific grapes thrive.