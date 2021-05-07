Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

T-Mobile Center

1407 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106, USA
Website
| +1 816-949-7100
T-Mobile Center Missouri United States

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm

T-Mobile Center

When the former Sprint Center opened in 2007, it was considered a massive reinvestment in the revitalization of downtown Kansas City. Since then, the 22,000-seat arena has seen 11 million guests and generated more than $1 billion, hosting everything from sporting events, tournaments, and concerts to family shows and collegiate competitions. Elton John was the very first act to grace the stage, and everyone from Santana to Shawn Mendes has followed. Located on the east side of the Kansas City Power & Light District, the all-glass, elliptical-shaped venue is surrounded by seven city blocks of restaurants, bars, and shops—all perfect for pre- or post-game entertainment.
By Anne Roderique-Jones , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Rejuvenate and Refresh on This Adventure-Packed Solo Trip to Tahiti (Sponsored)
Rejuvenate and Refresh on This Adventure-Packed Solo Trip to Tahiti (Sponsored)
Bask In Tahiti’s Beauty, Overwater Bungalows, And World-Class Cuisine (Sponsored)
Bask In Tahiti’s Beauty, Overwater Bungalows, And World-Class Cuisine (Sponsored)
9 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Airbnb and Vacation Rentals
9 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Airbnb and Vacation Rentals
These Countries Are Open to Vaccinated Travelers
These Countries Are Open to Vaccinated Travelers