Proeflokaal Arendsnest

Herengracht 90, 1015 BS Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 421 2057
Sun - Thur 12pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 2am

With Beer, Go Dutch

The Arendsnest is a pub specializing in Dutch beer. There are many, as it turns out—the Belgians get all the glory, but the Dutch are also fine brewers.

They also serve a really great variety of cheese, a reminder that nothing goes with cheese as well as beer.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

Leandra Ganko
almost 7 years ago

Nice selection of Dutch beers

Many of bars in Amsterdam serve the standard mass market beers, and those that serve craft beer predominantly sell Belgian beers. 't Arendsnest was recommended by our bed and breakfast hosts as a local bar that focuses on Dutch craft beers. How could we say no? The next night we visited this small bar facing Herengracht (one of the famous canals) and tried several interesting beers made in the Netherlands. All were good, but the highlight was the oak-aged La Trappe Quadrupel. The bartenders were very friendly and helpful, and the bar had a very cozy feel, so give this place a try even if you don't know anything about craft beer!

