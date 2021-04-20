Proeflokaal Arendsnest

Nice selection of Dutch beers

Many of bars in Amsterdam serve the standard mass market beers, and those that serve craft beer predominantly sell Belgian beers. 't Arendsnest was recommended by our bed and breakfast hosts as a local bar that focuses on Dutch craft beers. How could we say no? The next night we visited this small bar facing Herengracht (one of the famous canals) and tried several interesting beers made in the Netherlands. All were good, but the highlight was the oak-aged La Trappe Quadrupel. The bartenders were very friendly and helpful, and the bar had a very cozy feel, so give this place a try even if you don't know anything about craft beer!



