Freedom Square (Szabadság Tér) Budapest, Petneházyrét, Hungary

Interactive Fountain We have all tossed a coin or two into a fountain. And maybe you have hopped into a fountain during one of your worldwide voyages. But have you ever just ventured in and out of a fountain without getting wet? Well in Budapest you can do just that. Located in Freedom Square, this is a series of water spouts that are timed to rise and fall at varying rates. One moment there is an entire wall of water that forms the perimeter, and the next there is an opening where you can walk into the center of the fountain and remain perfectly dry. So if you do decide to toss a coin into the fountain, and your wish doesn't come true, you can go pick it up and try again. Freedom Square (Szabadság tér); 5th district Belváros-Lipótváros.