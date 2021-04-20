Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sylt Aquarium

Gaadt 33, 25980 Sylt, Germany
Website
| +49 4651 8362522
Sylt Aquarium Sylt Germany

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Sylt Aquarium

This aquarium in Westerland is one of Sylt’s tourist highlights, especially on a windy or rainy day—which is often the case on the Baltic. Here, visitors will find more than 2,000 ocean creatures spread over 25 tanks. Coral World, the largest exhibition, holds 132,000 gallons of seawater and countless exotic fish, while the second-largest tank showcases the underwater world surrounding the German archipelago Heligoland, as well as the diverse fish and plants of the North Sea. Check out both displays by walking through the nearly 33-foot acrylic tunnel, then swing by the shark tank, catch a live feeding, or spend some time in the theater, which offers regular—and relevant—screenings. A gift shop and family-friendly bistro with a trampoline can also be found on-site.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points