Sylt Aquarium
This aquarium in Westerland is one of Sylt’s tourist highlights, especially on a windy or rainy day—which is often the case on the Baltic. Here, visitors will find more than 2,000 ocean creatures spread over 25 tanks. Coral World
, the largest exhibition, holds 132,000 gallons of seawater and countless exotic fish, while the second-largest tank showcases the underwater world surrounding the German archipelago Heligoland, as well as the diverse fish and plants of the North Sea. Check out both displays by walking through the nearly 33-foot acrylic tunnel, then swing by the shark tank, catch a live feeding, or spend some time in the theater, which offers regular—and relevant—screenings. A gift shop and family-friendly bistro with a trampoline can also be found on-site.