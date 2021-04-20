Walsh Bay Theater District
The Wharf, Pier 4 Hickson Road, Walsh Bay NSW 2000, Australia
| +61 2 9250 1777
Photo by Daniel Boud
Mon, Tue 9am - 7:30pm
Wed - Fri 9am - 8:30pm
Sat 11am - 8:30pm
Walsh Bay Theater DistrictFounded in 1978 and formerly directed by Cate Blanchett, the Sydney Theatre Company has launched the careers of Mel Gibson, Judy Davis, and Geoffrey Rush as well as Blanchett. The state theater of New South Wales, the company produces high-caliber Australian and international productions as well as new interpretations on the classics. The surrounding district offers many more delights for arts and culture buffs, including the Bangarra Dance Theatre—a modern dance company run by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders—and the Walsh Bay Sculpture Walk of seven sculptures, including Into the Trees II by Linda Bowden: columns of corten steel that recall a forest.
Several venues around the Walsh Bay wharves, including Bangarra Dance Theatre, are currently closed for renovation; however, the Roslyn Packer Theatre will remain open, and Bangarra will perform at other Sydney venues such as Carriageworks.