Sydney Harbour
Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney NSW, Australia
+61 2 8274 7777
Sydney HarbourFew harbors, or harbours, are more famous and breathtakingly beautiful than Sydney’s. First discovered in 1770 by Captain James Cook, and the site of the first colony in Australia in 1788, the harbor today is home to some of the city’s most iconic structures: the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Warren Grau’s itinerary includes a day on the water providing a unique perspective on the city. Your captain and host will take you to some of its many bays and coves, and the sea breezes will make the three-course gourmet lunch served on board your private yacht for the day even more delicious. At the end of your sail, you’ll be able to take in the lights of Sydney from your harbor-view room at the Four Seasons Sydney. For more details of Springboard Vacations’ 13-day itinerary to Australia and other trips from AFAR to the country, visit AFAR Journeys.
More Recommendations
almost 4 years ago
Big Experiences
Part of what makes Sydney one of the world’s most beautiful cities is its setting on a stunning natural harbor. The history of Sydney is tied to that harbor, as it’s the very reason for the location of the original settlement. It is also where you’ll find some of the city’s contemporary icons: the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. While some settle for seeing these structures from waterfront promenades, or perhaps on a boat crossing the harbor, travelers with Collette have the opportunity to climb to the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. It is an exciting example of the benefits of going with Collette. A guide takes care of all the logistical details to get you to the top of the bridge—and other locations off-limits to independent travelers. At the same time, as part of a Collette small group, you can also access destinations that have reduced capacity and are off-limit to larger tours. By keeping groups small, Collette is able to offer its guests big experiences.
almost 4 years ago
Sydney Harbour
The harbor is both the historic heart of Sydney—the very reason for its existence—and the site of its contemporary icons, including the Sydney Opera House, whose soaring fins have been compared to the white sails of yachts crossing the harbor. Attending a performance is a highlight of many visits. If you happen to be in town between March 24 and April 24, 2016, you can enjoy an outdoor performance with a view of the stunning Sydney Opera House thanks to Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour. Exploring local hidden inlets and built-up waterfronts by yacht provides an unforgettable perspective of the city, though a bird’s-eye view is also tempting, whether onboard a scenic flight excursion or by climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge—with a guide, of course. For an added thrill, Phil Keoghan, host of The Amazing Race and Air New Zealand spokesman, recommends doing the climb after dark. “Sydney arguably has the best harbor in the world and looking out over the Sydney Opera House at night will take your breath away,” he says. Your arrival in Sydney can be nearly as memorable as the city itself, if you travel with Air New Zealand in its signature Economy Skycouch. The airline has flights to Sydney, via Auckland, from five North American gateway cities including Vancouver, Houston, Honolulu, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
over 2 years ago
New Year’s at Sydney Harbour
Be among the first to ring in the New Year when you celebrate at Sydney Harbour, a stunningly beautiful place for reflecting on the past and anticipating a bright future. This magical experience will leave you breathless with two firework displays—one at 9:00 PM and the other at midnight—that light up the sky and illuminate the Sydney Opera House with sparkling bursts of color. Swain Destinations will arrange a New Year's Eve harbor cruise, during which you’ll enjoy unobstructed views of the celebration along with a banquet dinner and live music. This New Year's Eve, why not raise a glass and write your resolutions in Sydney, a destination world famous for this annual celebration.
AFAR Contributor
over 3 years ago
Harbor Cruise
Get an up-close perspective on one of the world's greatest waterways on a laid-back cruise around the harbor, where you'll take in all the city's legendary sights from the ideal vantage point. Get on board at bustling Circular Quay, then float your way past Sydney's most Instagram-worthy spots—the Bridge, the Opera House, the Royal Botanic Garden, Luna Park, that gleaming skyline—along with troves of secret beaches and islands. Keep an eye out for whales, which occasionally come to frolic in the harbor's warm waters.