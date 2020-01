The harbor is both the historic heart of Sydney—the very reason for its existence—and the site of its contemporary icons, including the Sydney Opera House, whose soaring fins have been compared to the white sails of yachts crossing the harbor. Attending a performance is a highlight of many visits. If you happen to be in town between March 24 and April 24, 2016, you can enjoy an outdoor performance with a view of the stunning Sydney Opera House thanks to Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour. Exploring local hidden inlets and built-up waterfronts by yacht provides an unforgettable perspective of the city, though a bird’s-eye view is also tempting, whether onboard a scenic flight excursion or by climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge—with a guide, of course. For an added thrill, Phil Keoghan, host of The Amazing Race and Air New Zealand spokesman, recommends doing the climb after dark. “Sydney arguably has the best harbor in the world and looking out over the Sydney Opera House at night will take your breath away,” he says. Your arrival in Sydney can be nearly as memorable as the city itself, if you travel with Air New Zealand in its signature Economy Skycouch . The airline has flights to Sydney, via Auckland, from five North American gateway cities including Vancouver, Houston, Honolulu, San Francisco and Los Angeles