Sydney Harbour

Get an up-close perspective on one of the world's greatest waterways on a laid-back cruise around the harbor, where you'll take in all the city's legendary sights from the ideal vantage point. Get on board at bustling Circular Quay, then float your way past Sydney's most Instagram-worthy spots—the Bridge, the Opera House, the Royal Botanic Garden, Luna Park, that gleaming skyline—along with troves of secret beaches and islands. Keep an eye out for whales, which occasionally come to frolic in the harbor's warm waters.