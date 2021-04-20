Sydney Central YHA

Where are you going?
11 Rawson Place Corner of Pitt St and, Rawson Pl, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
| +61 2 9218 9000
Most Hostelling International properties may bring to mind first trips to Europe or school trips, depending on where you come from, but YHA hostels throughout Australia are a cut above. The Sydney Central property is located a short walk from the main train station and is accessible to the free city bus that runs to Circular Quay and back.

But this isn't just any hostel. Families and groups flock here alongside backpackers for the options outside of the standard dorm. Rooms can be ensuite and allow access to the two kitchens, rooftop pool, movie theater and computers.

If you are a backpacker, however, you're in luck, as the hostel is above ScuBar, the best backpacker bar in town and maybe even the country. They offer daily drink specials and are known for their weekly crab races, which give away tour packages and bar tabs.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

