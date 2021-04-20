Sycamore Canyon Rd

Where are you going?
The ocean views throughout the drive on Highway 1 through Big Sur are so spectacular that it's easy to forget to get out of the car. But there are lots of essential stops along the drive. Chefs from L.A. make pilgrimages to eat the wood-fired pizzas at Big Sur Bakery (bigsurbakery.com). I was lucky enough to arrive for Sunday brunch when the bakery serves its berry-topped, nine-grain cast iron skillet cooked pancake. A waiter pointed me down the road me to Pfeiffer Beach, a hidden stretch of sand (some of it purple!) with towering dunes and rocky caves. It was the perfect spot to catch sunset.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

