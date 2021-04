Swiss Alps Alps

Straight Out of the Storybooks As dawn breaks in the Swiss Alps, you’re savoring fresh pastries, local cheeses, and views that give a preview of the day’s plan: wandering along mountain paths and through high green meadows. The seven-day village-to-village Alpinehikers trek with stops in Mürren and Zermatt is outdoorsy without sacrificing comforts such as homemade iced tea brewed with alpine herbs to quench your thirst along the way.