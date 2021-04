Swimming in Sunrise Lake Patriots' Path

Swimming in Sunrise Lake If you’re visiting Morristown in summer, you may very well want to go for a dip. For lap-swimmers and ichthyophobes, there’s Burnham Park Pool. Others can continue traveling west on Mendham Road until they reach Sunrise Lake, a local-favored swimming spot in Lewis Morris Park. This place is especially popular with the wee ones, which may have something to do with a large floating obstacle course called the Wibit. Oh, and there’s a beach.