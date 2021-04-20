Where are you going?
Sweetie Pies

520 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Website
| +1 707-257-7280
Sun 7am - 5pm
Mon - Thur 6:30am - 5pm
Fri, Sat 6:30am - 6pm

A Sweet Taste of Wine Country

There are bakeries and then there is Sweetie Pies, the downtown Napa sweet shop that crafts some of the most delectable and one-of-a-kind goodies. Consider the giant homemade Oreo: two moist chocolate cookies sandwiching sweet icing. There are nearly a dozen different flavors of dessert bars (think brownies on steroids), four different kinds of whoopie pies, sticky buns and turnovers, and new-and-improved versions of Twinkies that come without the cellophane wrapping. Sweetie Pies also serves breakfast and lunch, though seating is minimal. The bakery is in the historic Napa Mill and is a short walk from the Napa River.
By Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert

AFAR Traveler
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Sweets and Pies at Sweetie Pies in Napa

Some of the best desserts in the Napa Valley can be found here at Sweetie Pies. Whether you're looking for a morning treat to be had with coffee or a post-prandial confection, Sweetie Pies is a delicious choice.

