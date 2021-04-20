Sweetie Pies 520 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA

Sun 7am - 5pm Mon - Thur 6:30am - 5pm Fri, Sat 6:30am - 6pm

A Sweet Taste of Wine Country There are bakeries and then there is Sweetie Pies, the downtown Napa sweet shop that crafts some of the most delectable and one-of-a-kind goodies. Consider the giant homemade Oreo: two moist chocolate cookies sandwiching sweet icing. There are nearly a dozen different flavors of dessert bars (think brownies on steroids), four different kinds of whoopie pies, sticky buns and turnovers, and new-and-improved versions of Twinkies that come without the cellophane wrapping. Sweetie Pies also serves breakfast and lunch, though seating is minimal. The bakery is in the historic Napa Mill and is a short walk from the Napa River.